King Edward Street travel agent wins TUI's Adviser of the year

King Edward Street travel agent Georgina Waugh from Hull has been named TUI’s Travel Adviser of the Year. This prestigious accolade highlights Georgina’s unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the travel industry.

Georgina was awarded the Regional, Divisional and Overall Company Travel Adviser at a ceremony onboard Marella Voyager, where she was up against more than 2000 TUI travel advisers.

“It feels absolutely surreal to receive this honour,” said Georgina. “Being recognised at this level is like a dream come true. It’s not only a reflection of my dedication but also a testament to the incredible support from my team. This award makes me feel like a celebrity!”

Georgina, who has been with TUI for 27 years, says it’s her ability to build personal connections with customers that makes the difference.

“I live and breathe TUI’s values, not just during my shifts but even on my days off and personal adventures. Sharing firsthand travel experiences allows me to offer a unique, personalised service that keeps customers coming back.”

Achievements like surpassing annual targets for Google and Facebook reviews in just one month and growing the branch’s social media following by 500 in a single day are a testament to her passion and proactive approach.

TUI’s Head of Retail Stephen Bracegirdle said: “We are incredibly proud of Georgina and her outstanding achievements. Georgina exemplifies the very best of TUI’s values through her dedication, passion, and commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our customers. These awards recognise her ability to build personal relationships with customers, her innovative approach to travel planning, and her relentless drive to exceed expectations. She truly sets a gold standard for excellence in our industry.”

Among the standout moments of her year was assisting a family with a multigenerational holiday to Mexico. The trip, tailored for a granddaughter with complex needs, restored the family’s confidence in travel and created lifelong memories.

Another touching story involved an elderly couple nervous about post-pandemic travel requirements. Georgina personally assisted them with documentation as she was also on the same cruise, ensuring a seamless experience.

Her advice to other travel agents: “Never stop learning and always strive to understand your customers’ unique needs. My advice is to embrace technology, stay updated on trends, and share your own travel experiences. Most importantly, support your team and foster a culture of mutual growth and encouragement.”