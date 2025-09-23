Kingfisher: This is why home improvement giant has upgraded profit guidance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail group said B&Q sales were “strong” over the past six months after they benefited from the closure of Homebase stores – following its rival’s administration – and “favourable weather” conditions.

As a result, the group reported a rise in profits and said they are set to reach the “upper end” of current targets.

Kingfisher told shareholders on Tuesday that pre-tax profits grew by 4.1 per cent to £338m for the half-year to July 31, compared with a year earlier.

(Photo by Rui Vieira/PA Wire)

It said it is on track to report an adjusted profit at the “upper end” of its guidance of between £480m and £540m for this financial year.

The London-listed business also said it now expects to deliver a cash flow between £480m and £520m, upgrading its previous guidance of between £420m and £480m.

The improved targets came on the back of stronger sales across the group’s brands, particularly in the UK.

Total group sales grew by 0.8 per cent to £6.81bn for the six months, with like-for-like sales rising by 1.9 per cent.

Like-for-like sales were up 3.9 per cent in the UK, driven by growth of 4.4 per cent in B&Q and 3 per cent in Screwfix across the half-year.

There was increased demand for paint, with sales of coloured emulsion up 10 per cent at B&Q, alongside a further recovery in demand for big-ticket items.

This was driven by “demand for new kitchen ranges” and bathroom and storage products.

It represents a continued recovery in demand for larger products after it had cooled in the face of the surging cost of living.

Kingfisher also told investors that its UK stores were boosted by “transference from the closure of Homebase stores”.

Major B&Q rival Homebase shut more than 50 stores by March of this year after tumbling into administration late in 2024.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive officer of Kingfisher, said: “We delivered a strong first half with high quality underlying like-for-like sales growth of 1.9 per cent, driven by increased volumes and transactions.

“We were encouraged by underlying quarter-on-quarter growth in our core categories, and a third consecutive quarter of growth in big ticket sales.

“Our expectations for our markets for the year remain consistent with what we outlined in March, whilst mindful of mixed consumer sentiment and political uncertainty.