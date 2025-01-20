Kingswood administration: Children's outdoor activity centre in Peak District closed down but Doncaster site saved by PGL
Peak Venture, near Penistone, in South Yorkshire, is one of seven Kingswood centres across the country that have been closed immediately as a result of its parent company Inspiring Learning Group going into administration.
But three Kingswood centres, including Dearne Valley in Doncaster, have been taken on by rival operator PGL.
A statement on the Kingswood website said: “Three centres have been acquired by PGL, which is committed to ensuring all trips go ahead as planned.
"They have also worked with our administrators to provide a package of support to groups where centres are closing, by offering alternative arrangements at PGL centres, with no financial impact to parents.
"PGL will accept bookings from impacted customers at a price previously agreed with Kingswood and will recognise any monies previously paid to the Inspiring Learning Group.”
The Kingswood statement added of the wider closures: “We are devastated by this news and want to thank all our colleagues and customers for supporting Kingswood.
"We wish them all the very best for the future. It has been a privilege to be a part of so many life-changing experiences for young people, and we hope that they continue to be memories they will treasure forever.”
The three acquired centres, also including locations in Norfolk and Kent, will trade under the PGL name once they open to guests for the 2025 season.
PGL Group CEO Anthony Jones said: “While the trading environment remains challenging, and our sector continues to face rising costs, we are pleased to be able to acquire these three centres and provide the required financial support to maintain their operations.
“We know how important a milestone in a young person's journey a school residential provides, and are mindful of the potential impact should they miss out on this life-changing experience.
“With this in mind, PGL has pledged its support from the outset, offering to work with the administrators of the Inspiring Learning Group to proactively facilitate as many trips as possible booked with the closing centres, with no financial impact to parents.
"We will accept new bookings from impacted Kingswood customers at the price previously agreed with Kingswood, and further reduce that price to recognise any monies previously paid to Kingswood.”
A PGL spokesperson added: “The acquisition of centres has secured jobs for over 150 colleagues who will transfer to PGL under TUPE. PGL will also re-offer 100 colleagues who had been offered seasonal contracts by Kingswood.”
