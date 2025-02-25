Kirklees: Mirfield service station revamp plan sparks concern over more takeaways

A Mirfield service station could soon be getting a revamp, though plans have been branded ‘unnecessary’ by one local resident.

The Swan Service Station sits off Huddersfield Road and opened for business in 2023. The site consists of a petrol station, kiosk/convenience store, plus three commercial retail units. The latest application looks to make use of these three units, turning them into food and drink outlets.

The applicant – Acumen – says it has interest from a “well-known” coffee shop operator, national pizza company and another hot food operator. However, it is unsure whether previously secured planning permission allows for these uses, with planning policy having changed since.

So far, just one objection has been received from a local resident. They said: “Anybody from that area knows that there is no need for retail units. And any one living in that area knows that there is no need whatsoever for any more takeaways.

“In a one mile stretch from Scouthill to the Swan Service station there are 21 takeaways. Huddersfield Road is swamped by litter from these takeaways as well as congestion with traffic as cars pull in and out of the side of the road. If these units are turned into takeaways, we will get more litter, more traffic and more disruption.

“Considering the impact of fast-food on the health of our young people we do not need anymore takeaways. School children walking home from Castle Hall School into Ravensthorpe may be attracted by the advertising and deals that these establishments may offer.”

However, the applicant highlights that the schools would be more than twice the distance away from any takeaway, as is required under national planning policy.