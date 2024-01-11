Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House to revive Victoria & Commercial Pub in Leeds

A famous Grade II listed pub in Leeds is set to reopen later this year after undergoing a major refurbishment.

The business team behind Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House have joined forces to revive The Victoria & Commercial Pub on Great George Street, pledging to restore it to its former glory.

A spokesman said: “Located behind Leeds Town Hall, the historic ‘Victoria Family & Commercial Hotel’ first opened in 1865.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"While the upper floors of The Victoria Hotel and the neighbouring Shenanigans Irish Pub are being redeveloped into student accommodation, the legendary pub itself is being left intact.”

The team behind Kirkstall Brewery and Whitelock’s Ale House are taking on The Victoria & Commercial Pub on Great George Street, Leeds . (Photo supplied Kirkstall Brewery)

Steve Holt, the founder of Kirkstall Brewery, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to preserve an icon of Leeds pub history.

"Our own pedigree of restoring historic pubs, such as The Cardigan Arms and The Kirkstall Bridge Inn, puts us in good stead for this project. Additionally, the chance to take on one of the most beautiful pubs in the city in partnership with Whitelock’s, Leeds’ oldest pub, was one we simply couldn’t pass up.”

Ed Mason, Whitelock’s Managing Director and the co-founder of The Five Points Brewing Company, said. “We’ve had a close partnership with Steve and his team at Kirkstall Brewery for a long time, and we love their pubs, so when the opportunity came along to join forces it felt like a natural next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And at a time when so many pubs are being lost, we are delighted to be able to work with the developer to ensure that this beautiful Victorian pub is preserved for future generations.”