Speaking to West Leeds Dispatch, developers on the over £600m Kirkstall Forge scheme previously cited issues including the war in Ukraine and the pandemic for progress being slowed down on the site, after plans for over 213 houses and apartment blocks were approved by Leeds City Council in 2021.

Prior to the delays, a train station, office block and two prototype houses had been built as part of the scheme.

Fresh plans are now set to be submitted for the site, after developer CEG said it had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Yorkshire-based housebuilder Banks Homes.

Aerial image of the Kirkstall Forge site.

Banks Homes will partner with CEG to prepare a Reserved Matters planning submission for a number of family homes, set to be delivered within the eastern part of the scheme.

Joe Cable, Banks Homes project manager, said: “We’re very pleased to be combining our experience and working in partnership with CEG at Kirkstall Forge.

“It will be a flagship development for Banks Homes in Leeds and we look forward to delivering sought-after homes in a fantastic new community, along with all the benefits that will bring to the area.”

Local residents have been invited to a public consultation event to view the plans, taking place at Number One, Kirkstall Forge – the site’s office block – on 3 July between 1pm and 7pm.

As well as the train station and Number One office development, CEG has already delivered a £100m work programme on the Kirkstall Forge site, including clearance, remediation, archaeology, design, planning, utilities, roads, river walls and infrastructure.