Kirkstall Forge: Fresh plans to be submitted for delayed £600m Leeds development

New plans are set to be submitted on a delayed multi-million pound housing and office development in Leeds.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:23 BST

Speaking to West Leeds Dispatch, developers on the over £600m Kirkstall Forge scheme previously cited issues including the war in Ukraine and the pandemic for progress being slowed down on the site, after plans for over 213 houses and apartment blocks were approved by Leeds City Council in 2021.

Prior to the delays, a train station, office block and two prototype houses had been built as part of the scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fresh plans are now set to be submitted for the site, after developer CEG said it had entered into an exclusivity agreement with Yorkshire-based housebuilder Banks Homes.

Aerial image of the Kirkstall Forge site.placeholder image
Aerial image of the Kirkstall Forge site.

Banks Homes will partner with CEG to prepare a Reserved Matters planning submission for a number of family homes, set to be delivered within the eastern part of the scheme.

Joe Cable, Banks Homes project manager, said: “We’re very pleased to be combining our experience and working in partnership with CEG at Kirkstall Forge.

“It will be a flagship development for Banks Homes in Leeds and we look forward to delivering sought-after homes in a fantastic new community, along with all the benefits that will bring to the area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local residents have been invited to a public consultation event to view the plans, taking place at Number One, Kirkstall Forge – the site’s office block – on 3 July between 1pm and 7pm.

As well as the train station and Number One office development, CEG has already delivered a £100m work programme on the Kirkstall Forge site, including clearance, remediation, archaeology, design, planning, utilities, roads, river walls and infrastructure.

The wider 56-acre Kirkstall Forge site also holds planning permission for a new community incorporating homes, offices, retail, leisure and community space.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilUkraine
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice