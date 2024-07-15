Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said that it will use the funding to launch new food to go ranges and develop other new products, with the investment also expected to add 15 new jobs to the company’s 55-strong team in the next six months – set to be based at the firm’s Harrogate factory.

The funding marks the first investment in the Yorkshire and Humber region by the £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) since its launch in March of this year.

The finance was raised from NPIF II – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

Kirsty Henshaw pictured with (left to right) Simon Cunnington of British Business Bank, Chris Borrett of Mercia, Will Clark of Mercia. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography

Chris Borrett of Mercia Ventures said: “Kirsty is an incredible founder with a deep passion, an unstoppable drive and infectious personality.

“She has built a strong brand, a great team and a defensible platform for future growth.With strong relationships with all the major UK retailers and a roadmap of exciting new products, we are excited about the growth journey ahead.”

Kirsty’s was first launched in 2009 after founder Kirsty Henshaw discovered that her son Jacob had multiple food allergies, including nuts, as well as dairy intolerance.

Ms Henshaw first began experimenting with different recipes and started selling small batches of ice cream to health food stores. She then took her business to Dragon’s Den in 2010, successfully securing backing from Peter Jones and Duncan Bannatyne.

Ms Henshaw then bought back the pair’s shares three years later after launching her meals into supermarkets across the country in 2012.

In 2020, Kirsty’s opened a state-of-the-art 100 per cent allergen-free factory in Harrogate bringing all its manufacturing operations in-house.

Ms Henshaw said that the success was a “real testament to our hard-working team, adding that the funding will enable the team to “take the business to a new level and fulfil its true potential”.

NPIF is a collaboration between the British Business Bank and ten Local Enterprise Partnerships in the North West, Yorkshire, the Humber and Tees Valley.

Ken Cooper, managing director at British Business Bank said: “Like so many of the UK’s entrepreneurs Kirsty has a dedication to making her business a success. For 15 years consumers have sought out her product, and now with an injection of the right kind of finance she will be able to grow that market.

“In the current environment sectors such as manufacturing can find it increasingly difficult to remain competitive and attract funding. This investment shows that the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is open for business and available to support ambitious businesses across the North.”

As part of the deal Ian Kent, the former commercial director of Stateside Foods, has been appointed as Chair of Kirsty’s.

NPIFII covers the North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m with the aim of helping small and medium sized businesses to “start up, scale up or stay ahead”.