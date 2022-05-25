Kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus to open doors to its first showroom in Leeds this week

The showroom on Roundhay Road near the restaurants in Oakwood will open its doors on May 28 at 10am.

It will also host a launch event on June 11, providing local customers with special offers on the displays available, as well as refreshments.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is co-owned by Hauey Nguyen and Joseph Murgatroyd, who have over 20 years’ combined industry experience.

Mr Nguyen has worked as a designer for a variety of kitchen manufacturers, including at Nobilia and the flagship Kutchenhaus showroom in York, while Mr Murgatroyd has spent the last decade in the kitchen industry, most recently running the kitchen operation for Inter Ceramica. The pair met when both worked at Wren.

The showroom has 1,200 sq ft of retail space, four full kitchen displays, as well as other room solutions including home offices, a bathroom and two office displays.

There are also appliances from brands such as AEG, Bosch and Siemens.

Initially, Leeds will have a team of two covering customer services and kitchen design, with plans in place to employ more in the future.

The showroom will also work alongside trusted experts at five local businesses for its installations.

Kutchenhaus is a franchise business and recently celebrated reaching a milestone of 50 showrooms in the UK. It is owned by kitchen designer Nobilia, which provides German designed ranges.

Mr Nguyen, co-owner of Kutchenhaus in Leeds, said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our first kitchen showroom in Leeds. The team have worked hard to transform the space to look fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome customers in to see our range of displays.

“Both of us are from the local area, and the showroom is located in a desirable spot where community spirit is strong so we know there will be great support. Our bespoke offering is perfect for anyone updating their home and the high-quality service provided will help us thrive in the region.”