KitKat maker Nestle cuts its sales outlook despite efforts to impress cost-conscious consumers
The Swiss group, which makes a raft of well-known household brands including Nescafe coffee, Quality Street, Perrier, Shredded Wheat, Cheerios and various pet foods, reported a weaker-than-expected 2 per cent rise in underlying sales for the nine months of 2024 so far.
It said it now expects underlying sales to rise by around 2 per cent over the full year, below previous guidance for at least 3 per cent growth.
The consumer goods giant had already trimmed its sales outlook in July, down from its previous estimate of around 4 per cent.
The sales woes come despite Nestlé slowing price rises amid signs that high prices in recent years have sent consumers looking for cheaper non-branded alternatives.
New chief executive Laurent Freixe said: “Consumer demand has weakened in recent months, and we expect the demand environment to remain soft.”
The group also trimmed its profitability forecast for underlying trading operating profit margin to around 17 per cent in 2024, against previous guidance for a slight improvement on last year’s 17.3 per cent.
Nestlé is still increasing prices, but by a slower pace of 1.6 per cent on average globally, down from 2 per cent in the first half, following “unprecedented increases in the prior two years” as it grappled with soaring inflation.
It said: “In the third quarter, pricing increases in confectionery and coffee linked to higher input costs were partly offset by the impact of promotional activity in pet care and dairy.”
Nestlé also put the sales pressure down to “consumer hesitancy towards global brands, linked to geopolitical tension” in some markets.
Mr Freixe took on the top role in September when former boss Mark Schneider abruptly quit after several quarters of weak trading.
The new boss also announced a revamped leadership team and operations structure as he puts his stamp on the business.
Changes include plans to cut the size of Nestlé’s executive board, merge the company’s Latin America and North America units, and combine its Greater China and Asia, Oceania and Africa businesses.
In July, Nestlé said it had slowed the pace that it was hiking prices amid signs that consumers have ditched brands for lower-cost alternatives.
Nestlé’s frozen food brands include DiGiorno pizza, Stouffer’s frozen dinners and Hot Pockets sandwiches.
Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said “Nestlé remains a good company but it is going through a challenging period.
“The new chief executive is implementing quite a wide-ranging internal reorganisation to help get the business back on track.
“It had perhaps got a little too inward-looking and thus a reset is a good strategy to undertake.”
