Knaresborough pest control firm Pelsis acquires business in Madrid

Pelsis has its headquarters in Knaresborough.

The deal will enable Pelsis, which is based in Knaresborough, to further expand its operations throughout southern Europe as the firm looks to make its Edialux Professional business Europe’s leading pest-management distributor.

Sanitrade has a specialism in protecting grain stores and also owns Vesta Distribuciones, which is focused on the agricultural sector.

Both Sanitrade and Vesta are now wholly owned by Pelsis. All employees, customers and suppliers have transferred to the Knaresborough-based business.

The deal marks the first acquisition made by Pelsis following its sale in September this year to specialist investment manager Pamplona Capital Management.

Following the acquisition, Pelsis now has a turnover of around €165m and employs more than 600 people across 15 sites throughout Western Europe and the US.

Inés Rodríguez, chief executive of Sanitrade, runs the business with her sister Sara.

She said: “Our family business is ready for the next step. Joining the Pelsis Group presents a great opportunity for Sanitrade and Vesta to grow and even better support our customers.

“We are very excited about the future.”

Last May Pelsis purchased California-based manufacturer of bird deterrents Bird-B-Gone while in February 2021 it acquired Lyon-based pest-control supplier Edialux France. Andrew Milner, chief executive of Pelsis, said: “We are very pleased to be expanding our southern Europe operations by bringing Sanitrade and Vesta Distribuciones into the Pelsis Group.

“Inés and Sara have done a fantastic job in building the business into what it is today and we see plenty of opportunity for further collaboration, investment and growth.

“Our objective is to make Edialux Professional Europe’s number one pest-management distributor and this deal is a key strategic element of achieving that goal.”

The Knaresborough-based firm was advised on the legal aspects of the acquisition by DLA Piper Spain.

Sanitrade was advised by Argo Asesores Financieros and Carrera Abogados & Economistas.

