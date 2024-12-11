Knight Frank brokers 34,000 sq ft deal at Bridgewater Place in Leeds
Martley Capital Group has agreed terms with the commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey tower in central Leeds.
x+why, will occupy the first, second and ninth floors of Bridgewater Place and a new 5,000 sq ft roof top terrace on a 10-year agreement, in addition to the operation of a newly designed building reception and coffee bar.
A spokesman said: “Since purchasing the tower in 2022, the current owners have raised £35m to carry out a complete refurbishment.”
Eamon Fox, Partner and Head of Development for Knight Frank which represents Martley Capital, said: “Securing x+why is brilliant for the asset and the wider Leeds business community. The baseline for the future office is being reset at Bridgewater Place.”
x+why’s refurbished space is due to open in late 2025.
