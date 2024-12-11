Knight Frank brokers 34,000 sq ft deal at Bridgewater Place in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martley Capital Group has agreed terms with the commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey tower in central Leeds.

x+why, will occupy the first, second and ninth floors of Bridgewater Place and a new 5,000 sq ft roof top terrace on a 10-year agreement, in addition to the operation of a newly designed building reception and coffee bar.

A spokesman said: “Since purchasing the tower in 2022, the current owners have raised £35m to carry out a complete refurbishment.”

Eamon Fox, Partner and Head of Development for Knight Frank which represents Martley Capital, said: “Securing x+why is brilliant for the asset and the wider Leeds business community. The baseline for the future office is being reset at Bridgewater Place.”