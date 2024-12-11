Knight Frank brokers 34,000 sq ft deal at Bridgewater Place in Leeds

A major workspace provider is establishing a base inside one of the tallest buildings in Yorkshire.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:38 BST

Martley Capital Group has agreed terms with the commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey tower in central Leeds.

x+why, will occupy the first, second and ninth floors of Bridgewater Place and a new 5,000 sq ft roof top terrace on a 10-year agreement, in addition to the operation of a newly designed building reception and coffee bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Since purchasing the tower in 2022, the current owners have raised £35m to carry out a complete refurbishment.”

Martley Capital Group have agreed terms with commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey office-led, mixed-use tower in central Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of Knight Frank)Martley Capital Group have agreed terms with commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey office-led, mixed-use tower in central Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of Knight Frank)
Martley Capital Group have agreed terms with commercial amenity and workspace provider x+why to occupy 33,990 sq ft in Bridgewater Place, the 30-storey office-led, mixed-use tower in central Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of Knight Frank)

Eamon Fox, Partner and Head of Development for Knight Frank which represents Martley Capital, said: “Securing x+why is brilliant for the asset and the wider Leeds business community. The baseline for the future office is being reset at Bridgewater Place.”

x+why’s refurbished space is due to open in late 2025.

Related topics:Bridgewater PlaceLeedsYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice