News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Knight Frank opens new office in rural North Yorkshire

Property firm Knight Frank has opened a new residential office, covering the North Yorkshire Dales to the North Yorkshire Moors.

By Lizzie Murphy
27 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Nov 2022, 2:14pm
Melissa Lines, head of sales, Yorkshire, at Knight Frank.
Melissa Lines, head of sales, Yorkshire, at Knight Frank.

The team will be led by head of sales, Melissa Lines, who brings with her over 26 years of experience in residential and new build properties.

She joins Knight Frank with experience working across all aspects of the residential market from studio apartments to some of the region’s best country homes.

Ms Lines is joined by an experienced sales team who will cover the management and progression of sales, ensuring clear and consistent communication with vendors and buyers.