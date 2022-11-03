Knight Frank opens new office in rural North Yorkshire
Property firm Knight Frank has opened a new residential office, covering the North Yorkshire Dales to the North Yorkshire Moors.
The team will be led by head of sales, Melissa Lines, who brings with her over 26 years of experience in residential and new build properties.
She joins Knight Frank with experience working across all aspects of the residential market from studio apartments to some of the region’s best country homes.
Ms Lines is joined by an experienced sales team who will cover the management and progression of sales, ensuring clear and consistent communication with vendors and buyers.