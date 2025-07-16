Knights appoints new Partner to lead competition law growth in Leeds

Growth in Leeds National professional services business Knights has strengthened its Leeds office with the appointment of experienced competition lawyer, Charlie Markillie, as Partner.

Ranked as a “Leading Associate” in Legal500 and an “Associate to Watch” in Chambers 2025, Charlie brings over 15 years of experience advising clients on all aspects of UK and EU competition law, including merger control, commercial agreements, and trade practices.

He joins Knights from Eversheds Sutherland, where he built a reputation as a trusted advisor to major UK and international clients across sectors including retail, aviation, agriculture, food and drink and financial services.

Charlie has led on numerous high-profile clearance processes involving both the UK Competition and Markets Authority and European Commission.

He also brings extensive experience in investigations and compliance work, including face-to-face training and dawn raid preparation. During secondments with Cathay Pacific and HSBC in Hong Kong, Charlie delivered major compliance programmes and gained vital experience of what it is like to advise from “the other side of the table”.

As well as competition law, Charlie provides extensive experience in securing clearances for mergers and acquisitions concerning relations to Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”) regimes around the world, including under the new UK National Security and Investment Act 2021.

Charlie said: “Knights is on a rapid and ambitious growth journey, but what stood out to me is the firm’s clear commitment to serving the needs of its clients in its regional markets. Joining at this stage presents a rare opportunity to build something meaningful.

“I’m excited to help develop a national competition practice that adds real value across the firm’s M&A work, pitch opportunities and client relationships.”

Charlie Markillie, Partner, and Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director at Knights

Charlie’s arrival also strengthens Knights’ regulatory offering in Leeds, where he joins Partner Tori Lethaby, a specialist in data protection and privacy law.

Together, they bring a powerful combination of expertise for businesses navigating today’s complex regulatory landscape, offering support on everything from GDPR and data sharing to competition law risks, FDI and compliance training.

Lisa Shacklock, Group Client Services Director at Knights, said: “Charlie brings exceptional expertise and energy to our team in Leeds. His experience across merger control, FDI and behavioural compliance adds real strength to our national corporate and commercial offering.

“Combined with the expertise already in the team, this appointment enhances our ability to provide clients with joined-up, high-level regulatory advice. We’re thrilled to welcome Charlie to Knights.”

With 1,350 professionals working collaboratively across 32 offices nationwide, Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.