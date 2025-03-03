Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in the South East, IBB Law brings to Knights a team of 140 staff.

In its audited accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024, IBB reported revenue of £23m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the acquisition, David Beech, CEO of Knights, which has three offices in Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to welcome the high quality IBB team to Knights, significantly increasing our scale in the attractive South East region.

Knights currently holds offices in 26 locatons, including Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty.

“IBB’s premium service offerings in corporate, real estate and private wealth are an excellent fit, and their culture and operational model are very aligned to Knights. We are confident that the acquisition will provide a strong platform for organic growth in the region.”

Knights said it expects the acquisition to be “immediately earnings enhancing”.

IBB holds four locations in Uxbridge, Beaconsfield, Reading and Ascot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the terms of the acquisition, Knights will acquire IBB from its 29 equity partners for a total consideration of £30m.

The figure comprises an initial cash consideration of £21m and deferred cash consideration of £9m to be paid in three equal instalments on each of the first, second and third anniversaries.

Knights said the consideration will be satisfied from its existing banking facilities, with completion is expected to take place on 4 April 2025.

Joanna DeBiase, managing partner of IBB, said: "We are excited about joining Knights at a time of structural change in our industry, where being part of a business of scale with a premium, national reputation is ever more important for all of our stakeholders – allowing us to provide broader services to our clients, strong career opportunities for our people, and to capitalise on our momentum, with the benefit of strong central support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to working closely with the team to unlock the significant market opportunities in the South East as part of the larger group.”

Knights currently holds offices in 26 locatons including, Leeds, Sheffield, York, Birmingham and Newcastle.

In its latest results, announced for the six months ending 31 October, Knights reported pre-tax profit of £9.0m, just over a 30 per cent increase from the same period the year prior.

The firm also saw revenue lift just over five per cent from £75.3m to £79.4m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad