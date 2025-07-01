Knightsbridge Furniture celebrates 50 years of service from long-standing employee.
Billy Rodgers, now a Master Frame Maker, started his career at Knightsbridge Furniture Productions LTD in June 1975 at age 16 as an apprentice in Polishing. Fast forward to now, Billy, originally born in London before moving North, continues to walk everyday to the factory and works at the same bench as he did when he first started out in his career.
In the 50 years Billy Rodgers has worked with the company, it has evolved significantly. With a name change in 1988, a few shifts in leadership to make room for new ideas, expansion into a range of sectors and winning Design Team of the Year in 2017, the journey for Knightsbridge Furniture has always been on the upwards trajectory. But, one thing remains constant - handcrafting and upholstering all of their furniture on-site in their Bradford factory with a dedicated and loyal team.
Billy Rodgers is just one of the many members of the team that plays a key role in the production process at Knightsbridge, ensuring that each piece is of the highest quality and standard. Originally starting out as a Polisher, he developed his skillset and found a passion for woodwork, becoming a Frame Maker.
Speaking about his achievement, Billy mentioned “It’s interesting to consider the 100’s of different people I have worked with over the 50 years, some great friends, some still around, some sadly not here anymore, but all leaving me with great memories of our time here together. Looking back, I am just very grateful to have been in continuous employment for all this time so close to home, and of course I haven’t finished yet! I must send out my thanks to the team and of course my wife Daphne for all her support over the years.”
To celebrate this incredible achievement, Billy actually requested the top he is wearing in this image. True testament to his dedication and how proud he is of this milestone.
Alan Towns, CEO of Knightsbridge Furniture commented ” We are incredibly proud to have employees with this amount of loyalty and dedication. Our thanks and congratulations go out to Billy for all his hard work and we wish him continued success and happiness in the business.”
Billy has another Knightsbridge colleague hitting 50 years of service this year with a further four nearing the ‘golden’ anniversary. Still loving his job today and with no plans to retire just yet, Billy Rodgers is quite possibly ‘part of the furniture’ (excuse the pun!) - who knows he might be celebrating 60 years before we know it.