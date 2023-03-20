A popular Yorkshire bar and restaurant has announced its closure after its final Mother’s Day.

The Krafty Kitchen opened beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Skipton in September 2021 and developed a reputation for the quality of its food and as a venue to host family gatherings. Its Secret Garden dining pods were popular for hen parties and it also held live music nights.

A statement on the business’s Facebook page read: “With a heavy heart we are very sorry to announce that we are closed as of Monday 20 March.

“We apologise if this inconveniences anyone and we would like to thank every customer we’ve had since we’ve opened.

The Krafty Kitchen

“We’ve tried to contact all of the bookings but there’s been a few that we have not been able to get in contact with.

“Most of our team have been relocated to our sister restaurant The Craven Heifer on Grassington Road so please join us there for some wonderful food.”