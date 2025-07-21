Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract will see Kromek, which holds a research and development centre in Huddersfield, supply radiological nuclear detection equipment and supporting services for the Home Office.

Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: "We're proud to win our first contract under the UK Government framework for radiological and nuclear detection equipment.

“As one of the few pre-approved suppliers, we are uniquely positioned to support the Home Office's mission to strengthen national security and to secure further strategic orders.

Kromek has secured a new £1.7m contract under the UK Government's Radiological Nuclear Detection Framework.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“This contract affirms our leadership in the sector and highlights the significant growth potential unlocked by our selection for this critical framework".

Kromek’s new contract, which is part of the first procurement round under the four-year Governmnt framework, is for the supply of its D3S-ID wearable radiation detector and ongoing training and product maintenance.

The firm said the “significant majority” of the £1.7m is scheduled to be received in the its current financial year, adding that the money would contribute towards its expected revenue growth in its CBRN Detection segment.

Kromek said earlier this year that demand for its products had continued to grow amid “ongoing geopolitical uncertainty”, as it announced two new contracts.

The company said at the end of May that it had received two orders from unnamed European and US customers, worth a total of approximately $900,000 (£668,000).

In a statement issued at the time, Mr Basu said: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of these new orders that underscore our continued commitment to providing advanced detection solutions for emergency response services.

"In an environment marked by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, demand for our solutions continues to grow, highlighting Kromek's vital role in supporting global safety and security efforts."

Kromek described its US customer as a leading supplier of integrated products working in the defence and security sector, with a “history of implementing innovative security solutions”.

Also in May, Kromek hailed a “transformational year”, as it announced that its profits and revenue were set to land ahead of expectations.

The firm said it expects to report revenue of £26m or above for the year ending 30 April 2025, representing year-on-year growth of at least 34 per cent.