Kromek: Radiation detection firm sees demand grow amid ‘ongoing geopolitical uncertainty’
The firm, which has a research and development centre in Huddersfield, said that it had received two orders from unnamed European and US customers worth a total of approximately $900,000 (£668,000).
Arnab Basu, chief executive officer of Kromek, said: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of these new orders that underscore our continued commitment to providing advanced detection solutions for emergency response services.
"In an environment marked by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, demand for our solutions continues to grow, highlighting Kromek's vital role in supporting global safety and security efforts."
The company said its unnamed European customer aims to foster civilian science and technology partnerships aimed at mitigating global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear security risks.
Kromek said its US customer is a leading supplier of integrated products working in the defence and security sector with a “history of implementing innovative security solutions”.
Mr Basu added: “Our proprietary technology is instrumental in mitigating radiological and nuclear threats through rapid, reliable detection and real-time data transmission capabilities.
“These orders reflect the increasing trust in our innovative technologies and further solidify Kromek's position as a leading provider in the critical security market."
