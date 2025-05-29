Kromek: Radiation detection firm sees demand grow amid ‘ongoing geopolitical uncertainty’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which has a research and development centre in Huddersfield, said that it had received two orders from unnamed European and US customers worth a total of approximately $900,000 (£668,000).

Arnab Basu, chief executive officer of Kromek, said: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of these new orders that underscore our continued commitment to providing advanced detection solutions for emergency response services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In an environment marked by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, demand for our solutions continues to grow, highlighting Kromek's vital role in supporting global safety and security efforts."

Kromek has said that demand for its products has continued to grow amid “ongoing geopolitical uncertainty” (Photo shows London Stock Exchange. By Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The company said its unnamed European customer aims to foster civilian science and technology partnerships aimed at mitigating global chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear security risks.

Kromek said its US customer is a leading supplier of integrated products working in the defence and security sector with a “history of implementing innovative security solutions”.

Mr Basu added: “Our proprietary technology is instrumental in mitigating radiological and nuclear threats through rapid, reliable detection and real-time data transmission capabilities.