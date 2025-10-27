Kromek: Radiation detection firm set for swing to profit as revenue surges

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which holds a research and development centre in Huddersfield, said it had seen an improvement in its gross margin following the contract win with Siemens, which it first announced at the start of this year.

Kromek said in January that under the agreement with Siemens, it will be paid a total of $37.5m (£28m) in four installments over a four-year period, with the first installment of $25m (£18.7m) to be received this year.

The company added that in part due to the Siemens contract, it now expects to report revenue of at least £14.5m for the six months ending 31 October, up from £3.7m in the same period last year.

Kromek has said it is set for swing to profit, as the company continues to benefit from a major contract with Siemens Healthineers. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

This includes revenue of at least £8.2m from the contract with Siemens.

Kromek added that on an underlying basis, it expects to report revenue of at least £6.3m, up 70 pet cent from £3.7m in the same period last year. The

It said this was driven by “strong growth” in its CBRN Detection division, as well as an increase in underlying revenue in the Advanced Imaging division.

A statement issued to the London Stock Exchange by Kromek added: “As a result of the increase in revenue, along with an expected improvement in gross margin due to the contribution from Siemens Healthineers, the group expects to report profit before tax and positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2026, compared with a loss before tax of £5.7m and an adjusted EBITDA loss of £2.3m for H1 2025.”

The latest figures also come after July saw Kromek announce that it has secured a new £1.7m contract under the UK Government's Radiological Nuclear Detection Framework

The contract will see Kromek supply radiological nuclear detection equipment and supporting services for the Home Office. It will see Kromek supply its D3S-ID wearable radiation detector for use by the Government, as well as providing ongoing training and product maintenance.

The firm said the “significant majority” of the £1.7m from the contract was scheduled to be received in its current financial year, adding that the money would contribute towards its expected revenue growth in its CBRN Detection segment.

In a statement issued in July, Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: "We're proud to win our first contract under the UK Government framework for radiological and nuclear detection equipment.