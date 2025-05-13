KUHN appoints Clapham Agricultural to its dealer network

Kuhn Farm Machinery has strengthened its dealer network in the north of England with the appointment of Clapham Agricultural Engineering Limited as a full product line dealership.

Clapham Agricultural is run by Ed and Debbie Clapham and the move reinforces Kuhn’s presence in a key grassland and livestock region. From the dealership’s base at Ripponden, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, Ed said he’s excited to grow the Kuhn brand across his area.

“Kuhn machinery is well-respected and popular, and I think there’s great potential to get more machines onto farms. Kuhn’s bedding and feeding lines, alongside its extensive grassland kit, should be of interest to users.”

Speaking of the appointment, Karl Ridsdale, Kuhn’s area sales manager for northern England, said: “I’ve known Ed for several years and his dedication to providing a first-class service, with particular focus on aftersales, fits well with Kuhn’s vision for its dealer network. The area Clapham Agricultural will cover is predominately livestock, so our product range will dovetail nicely with what farmers are requiring."

(L/R) Ed Clapham, Clapham Agricultural, and Karl Ridsdale, Area Sales Manager for Northern England at KUHN, agree the new partnership.

Alongside Clapham Agricultural, Ed and Debbie run Harry Travis, a dairy engineering and supplies business from the same Ripponden site. Ed believes that many dairy producers will already be familiar with the service they receive from this business.