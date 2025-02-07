Labour is doing irreparable damage to businesses and the economy: Gordon Black CBE

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is doing irreparable damage - it is putting society as we know it at serious risk.

The combination of the increase in National Insurance and the higher Minimum Wage has a highly detrimental effect on employers.

Jobs will be lost – many companies which are already struggling will go bust. In addition, the prospects of creating new jobs is completely undermined. Unemployment will rise; the government will miss its economic targets; taxation will go up and inflation will increase. It is a downward spiral.

Starmer and his mainly union member cabinet have no business experience or understanding. Despite the negatives, Trump, to his credit, understands that lower taxation is an effective way of raising more money – companies have the confidence to invest and create more jobs. To deliver progress, governments must motivate and incentivise job creators.

I accept completely that there are many people and causes that must have state support. However, the pendulum has over-swung. The nanny state is giving financial assistance to the lazy, and is triggering an increase in momentum of the decline of the work ethic caused initially by Covid. The nanny state has a lot to answer for.

In my opinion, it is one of the main causes for the decline of the family unit. The young had a sense of responsibility for the old in the family and the better off helped those less well endowed. Easily obtained handouts from the Government have brought about a backward shift regarding this honourable family ethic.

I view arrogance as a ‘cardinal sin’. This unattractive characteristic trait seems especially prevalent in the world of politicians/government. Why can’t a cabinet member have the guts to say, ‘I’ve made an error of judgment; I’ve learnt from it; it won’t happen again’?

This approach could be a vote winner. Instead, they selfishly put more value on their own reputation than the national interest. In contrast, on my business journey, if we had not backed off under-performing new initiatives, the company would have been put at risk.

The Civil Service is not fit for purpose. It’s clearly failing to do its intended job of implementing effectively Government policy, and maintaining a neutral position. It is over-manned, left wing and litigious. It seems to be that every time a minister puts his/her foot down, they are accused of bullying.

No ‘ism’ is perfect. However, careful analysis of the past shows that capitalism is the most effective ‘ism’ in terms of safeguarding and improving the standard of living/welfare of the majority. The shining example of the above is the US. The Left Wing cynics will disagree. I challenge them to tell me a socialist country that has delivered consistently and benefitted the majority.

Especially in the last few years of office, the Conservative government seriously under- achieved. They failed to deliver the benefits of Brexit. Another example of unacceptable performance is the Thames Water debacle. To allow the top executives to earn millions while further polluting our rivers represents the ‘unacceptable face of capitalism’.

However, on balance, any fair minded person would agree that the Conservatives did more good than bad. In contrast, the Labour Government is definitely doing more bad than good. Another concern I have is that ‘Middle England’, which in the past has provided a safety net in the face of political over-swing, has become apathetic and has lost its moral/political compass.

I am an optimist by nature, but it’s not easy to contemplate another four years of the most misguided and incompetent Government of my lifetime. It is difficult to see ‘a light at the end of the tunnel’. However, it is encouraging to observe that an increasing number of European countries are seemingly disheartened by Socialism and are pivoting to the centre/right.

My age group have been a lucky generation. We owe it to the next generation not to sit by and watch the society and values we cherish disappear.