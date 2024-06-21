Labour targets ‘jobs of the future’ with proposed ten year research and development budgets

The party has said that should it come to power, it will look at areas in which the Government is making one to three year funding commitments, with a view to extending these to 10 years. The news comes as the party also announced that it will roll out a new industrial strategy.

The move follows a Conservative Manifesto pledge in which the party pledged to increase public spending on research and development to £22bn per year, up from £20bn this year.

As part of the Labour Party’s announcement, Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, visited South Yorkshire’s Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre.

Peter Kyle, Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (middle), visits Rotherham's Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre.

During the visit, Mr Kyle said: “What we’re doing is looking for opportunities where Government money can be used more wisely.

“We're looking at areas where, at the moment, the Government is making one to three year funding commitments, where we can extend that to 10 years if it would have the potential to align with our national priorities in our industrial strategy.

“That would then also be used in a way that would turbo-charge private sector investment simply by giving a long term commitment. Through extending funding certainty to a decade, we’ll attract more highly skilled workers and more investment into local areas.”

Mr Kyle added that Labour believes it’s plan for ten year funding cycles has the potential to increase private sector investment from £3 for every £1 the government puts in to £7 or in some cases £10.

The party claims that its plan will allow it to create “jobs of the future” in growing markets such as clean energy, artificial intelligence and life sciences.

This comes against a pledge from the Conservatives to maintain research and development tax reliefs. In its manifesto, the party said that recent changes – which it said are worth £280m a year – have “simplified and improved” these tax reliefs, bringing more small to medium enterprises into scope of the relief.

The Conservative party has also pledged to “push forward” with its Advanced Manufacturing Plan, through which the party said it will provide a £4.5 billion commitment to secure strategic manufacturing sectors including automotive, aerospace, life sciences and clean energy.

Speaking on the Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre, Mr Kyle added: “The centre brings together a partnership between local and regional investment and globally recognised manufacturers, and they are driving innovation that is not seen anywhere in the world

“We share their enthusiasm for yet more of that, and we want to be a partner in realising that enormous potential, not to make us just a regional success but a global success.

“When you have global companies like Boeing investing in South Yorkshire and they see that the skills of the future are being produced there, you have the perfect springboard into attracting further investment. I think the future is incredibly bright for this kind of investment in this area.

“If the Government is an active partner in that, then the sky's the limit, quite literally when you’re talking about the aviation fuels of the future which are being worked on there.”