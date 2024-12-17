Labour's bus reforms are putting wheels in motion for improved services across Yorkshire: Andy Boak

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also seeks to reverse the decline in bus usage and improve public accessibility across the country, with a consequential impact of boosting economic growth.

The Yorkshire region is already making headway on this, with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority currently consulting on taking back control through the bus franchising scheme, which has notably had high-profile success at Manchester’s Bee Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire is also working hard to improve its service through its own bus franchising scheme.

Andy Boak shares his expert insights

Transport for Greater Manchester cited more than 58 million journeys have been made on the Bee Network since its launch in Bolton, Wigan and parts of Salford and Bury – it was the first area outside of London to have a locally regulated bus system since the 1980s.

As buses are the most used mode of public transport in South Yorkshire, it’s crucial they work for the public, and I’m sure it would be warmly welcomed if similar service improvements could be replicated.

As well as granting local authorities the power to franchise bus services and accelerate the franchising process, key points of the Bus Reform Bill also includes safeguarding local networks and supporting public ownership by removing bans on municipal bus companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These measures are expected to secure existing bus routes and facilitate more passenger journeys annually. It would be great to see improved transportation systems, as they can significantly boost economic growth through several mechanisms.

Firstly, increased accessibility and mobility can improve access to markets, jobs, and services, stimulating economic activities while reducing travel time and costs. Efficient transport reduces logistical costs for businesses, improving supply chain efficiency and competitiveness.

In terms of attracting investment, reliable infrastructure also adds value from a domestic and foreign investment perspective by ensuring smooth business operations. It can also have a positive impact in terms of job creation. For example, transport projects generate employment opportunities during construction and operation phases. All of this can lead to improved connectivity which supports balanced regional growth by integrating remote areas into the economy.

Economic benefits include improved efficiency, as bus franchising enables a region to plan services in the interests of the communities they serve. It also represents better value for money, with customer-focused targets around performance and reliability built into franchised contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also environmental benefits from reduced congestion through modal shift leading to both lower carbon emissions and better air quality, especially in urban areas. There are perceived social benefits due to improvements in the frequency and comfort of services which lead to increased accessibility to essential services for remote communities and enhanced mobility for vulnerable groups, reducing social isolation.

There are potential health benefits too, with active-travel integration initiatives promoting active lifestyles, fewer road accidents due to relieved congestion and a healthier living environment facilitated by improved air quality and reduced noise pollution.

As well as benefits to the communities served, Bus Reform offers a variety of benefits to Local Authorities themselves, particularly in helping them shape their wider transport policy.

Bus Reform can lead to the development of a more robust regulatory framework, ensuring better service standards and accountability. Additionally, it can offer enhanced data and planning - reforms often involve better data collection and use in planning, leading to more effective and responsive transport policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can also create more integrated transport systems that include buses, trains, and other modes of transport that can improve overall connectivity and service coordination.

Overall, Bus Reform holds significant potential to enhance the quality of life for individuals, promote economic growth, protect the environment, and improve public health. Reform will clearly also come with challenges, including how to ensure the longer-term financial sustainability of services, but the potential benefits are vast, and it is positive to see the aspirations for change across Yorkshire and the rest of the North.