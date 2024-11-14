Labour's employment rights changes are going to have profound impact on hospitality businesses: Rob Lazenby

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This legislation could bring about significant changes for our industry, which employs a substantial portion of the UK’s workforce.

The bill is designed to strengthen workers’ rights, tackling issues such as insecure work, low pay, and the lack of union representation—problems that are particularly widespread in hospitality.

Among the key provisions of the Employment Rights Bill are changes to zero-hours contracts, empowering trade unions, improved job security, more rights to flexible working, sectoral collective bargaining and ensuring workers have better rights when it comes to their work/life balance.

Given the unique characteristics of the hospitality sector, it’s clear that Labour’s proposed changes would have a profound impact on our industry and, while the intentions behind the bill are undoubtedly positive, there is a mix of anticipation and concern among those of us running or working in hospitality businesses.

One of the immediate effects of the bill would likely be an increase in operating costs.

For many hospitality businesses, zero-hour contracts have been a way to manage the fluctuating demand that is so typical of our industry, especially in areas like catering and events.

Replacing these with guaranteed hours could lead to higher wage bills and make it more challenging to stay agile during peak periods without incurring extra costs.

I’m particularly concerned about how small and independent businesses, which make up a large portion of the hospitality sector, will cope with these changes. These businesses often operate on tight margins, and the additional costs from guaranteed hours, higher wages, and increased unionisation could be a significant burden. Some of us may need to pass these costs onto our customers through higher prices, which could affect our competitiveness.

On the flip side, there’s a strong case to be made that these changes could lead to better employee morale and productivity. With more job security, fair pay, and improved working conditions, workers in our industry might feel more valued and motivated.

This could help reduce the high staff turnover rates that we’ve struggled with for so long, potentially saving on recruitment and training costs in the long term.

However, implementing these changes won’t be easy. Many of us in hospitality have long relied on practices like zero-hour contracts and have been wary of unionisation. Adjusting to a new regulatory environment will require a significant shift in how we operate. Moreover, ensuring compliance with the new rules will likely require stronger oversight, which has been a challenge in our sector historically.

That said, the bill could also be a catalyst for innovation. Faced with the need to adapt, businesses may explore new ways to manage their workforce more efficiently - whether through better demand prediction technology or new approaches to offering flexibility without relying on zero-hour contracts. A happier, more stable workforce could also enhance the customer experience, which is vital in our industry.

Labour’s proposed Employment Rights Bill is set to bring about major changes in the UK’s labour market, and those of us in the hospitality sector are at a critical juncture. While the bill’s goals of improving workers’ lives are commendable, it also presents us with a range of challenges, particularly in terms of increased costs and operational adjustments.

Balancing these challenges with the potential benefits of a more motivated and stable workforce will be crucial as we navigate this new landscape.

Rob Lazenby is vice chair of York & North Yorkshire’s Hospitality Forum and Group