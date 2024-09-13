Lack of accountability over Grenfell and Post Office scandals is just tip of the iceberg: Bird Lovegod

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The constant corruption in business and politics is causing ever increasing dystopia, and again and again this is aggravated by the lack of justice.

Rioters get locked up in weeks, for years, but directors of companies whose products cause the burning to death of 72 people, they get some questions asked to them, and that’s the end.

If you were a Post Office executive, destroying lives on an industrial scale, again, the worst you can expect is to be asked some questions.

The final report published by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry at a press conference by a support group for the next of kin and families of some the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017 at Royal Lancaster London hotel, following the publication of the final report published by the long-running Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which has presented findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly, claiming the lives of 72 people. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

And if you were a Tory Minister handing out hundreds of millions of pounds in Covid contracts to known associates, pub landlords, and the brother of a woman you were having an affair with, well, once again, maybe one day you’ll be asked a few questions about it. And that will be the end of it.

The poorest are penalised hardest, the richest are treated with kid gloves, politicians are in practice immune from prosecution and businesses are immune from any serious consequences whatsoever.

Every year Drax power plant receives hundreds in millions in government subsidies… and recently a £25m fine for not reporting accurately the thing they are being subsidised for. They’re the UK’s single biggest emitter of carbon, created by burning trees, and we subsidise them for being ‘sustainable’. It’s a joke, it’s just smoke and mirrors and reality distortion and lies and greed and never does the truth come out and never does justice happen.

There’s one rule for the wealthy and powerful and another for the poor and powerless and it has always been this way because people are corrupt by nature and many of the most corrupt ones head for where the most money is.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

And no one cares about truth, just numbers, because they are lovers of money and have no God except it.

Perhaps, if our new Government is less useless than the last one, they will use prisoners to plant trees, restore nature, clear rubble and create inner city allotments and a thousand other useful tasks.

There’s areas in Sheffield that are both crime ridden and litter and graffiti covered. How about actually having the criminals clear the litter and graffiti in their own area? Or would that be too much like a sensible solution?

Everything these days has to be made so complicated, so difficult somehow, so nothing actually gets done. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arrive on boats, how about tagging them, and putting them to work clearing the streets of litter and graffiti, making the towns they risked their lives to come to more attractive? Pay them a little for doing so. Why not?!

The last Government really did immense damage to our country, and Brexit was a disaster and needs reversing asap, shocking that no one actually thought it through.