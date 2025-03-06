Ladbrokes owner Entain announces stronger annual earnings

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has announced stronger yearly earnings as millions of punters bet on the NFL Super Bowl and online gaming picked up pace in the UK.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:09 BST

The business, which is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, has been steering a turnaround of its financial performance.

On Thursday it said it generated underlying earnings, before tax, interest and other costs, of £1.1 billion in 2024, up 12% on the previous year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was partly driven by online net gaming revenues – the amount of money the company pockets after paying out winnings to punters – edging higher over the year, and surging by a fifth over the last three months of 2024, compared with 2023.

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has announced stronger yearly earnings as millions of punters bet on the NFL Super Bowl and online gaming picked up the pace in the UK. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has announced stronger yearly earnings as millions of punters bet on the NFL Super Bowl and online gaming picked up the pace in the UK. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has announced stronger yearly earnings as millions of punters bet on the NFL Super Bowl and online gaming picked up the pace in the UK. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

It is expecting online net gaming revenues to grow over 2025, with trading getting off to a good start already this year.

The Grand National was the biggest event for the group in terms of the number of bets placed, with the UK its largest online market.

But the NFL Super Bowl in the US came in second, with more than two million bets placed on the event, which drew hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entain said it previously lost customers as a result of changes it had to make to align with major changes to UK gambling laws to protect vulnerable customers, introduced in 2023.

Chief financial officer Rob Wood said: “We were grappling with changes in regulation with things like affordability measures.

“Our approach to regulation was tighter controls for customer play, and as a result we were losing customers to things like competition. We’ve now cycled through that and underlying growth is coming through.”

The level of spending per customer on sports and gaming started to grow year on year over the final quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business has also faced turbulence at the top of the ranks, announcing the immediate departure of chief executive Gavin Isaacs in February after less than five months in the role.

Mr Wood said the decision for him to step down was “taken together”, adding: “Sometimes, in business, things don’t work out and that’s as simple as it was with Gavin for both sides.”

Chairwoman Stella David has stepped in to lead the business on a temporary basis, having already led on an interim basis before Mr Isaacs was appointed.

Meanwhile, Mr Wood said the company was more “recession-resilient” than other sectors, as betting tends to be less influenced by wider economic trends and how much money people have in their pockets.

Related topics:Grand National

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice