Ladbrokes owner Entain improves guidance after Euro 2024 and NFL boost
The Ladbrokes and Coral owner said it was boosted by a recovery in its UK and Ireland business, which returned to year-on-year growth “sooner than expected”.
It was boosted by strong betting activity around Euro 2024, with England’s match in the final against Spain the most popular betting event of the period. Entain told shareholders that it also benefited from a raft of NFL fixtures, which bolstered its BetMGM US joint venture. The group said it now had “increased confidence” for the rest of 2024 and expected mid single-digit growth in its online net gaming revenues for the year.
It also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) was set to be towards the “top end” of its £1.04bn to £1.09bn guidance. It came as the company, which also runs Gala Bingo, reported that total net gaming revenues grew by 8 per cent for the three months to September 30.
Online net gaming revenues, excluding the US, were up 9 per cent as it was boosted by higher volumes. In the UK, net gaming revenues grew by 2 per cent as online trade offset a decrease from its betting shops. The update was the first under new boss Gavin Isaacs, who was appointed as chief executive last month.
Mr Isaacs said: “My first few weeks as CEO of Entain have reaffirmed my view that this is a very good business operating in a highly attractive global industry.
“Entain is already on a path of strategic and operational improvement, with the strong Q3 performance demonstrating the progress achieved so far.
“We are at the beginning of the journey and I’m looking forward to accelerating our progress, leading the business in our next growth chapter and capturing the many exciting opportunities ahead.”
Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Entain’s gamble to conquer overseas markets in addition to its core UK offering is showing signs of paying off, with potentially the largest target of all exhibiting particular promise.
“The US has loosened some of its regulatory grip over recent years, and the addressable market has been estimated to exceed $35bn of revenue, a true pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
"Rival Flutter Entertainment responded to this prospect by moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange in May, citing greater potential access to liquidity as well as heightened brand awareness.”
"For Entain, US exposure comes in the form of its joint venture, BetMGM, where the unit has recently become earnings positive. It has been a tough slog for the group to get to this stage, where promotional investment has been something of a necessary headwind. Indeed, being such a fast-growing and lucrative market for providers has quickly led to a level of fierce competition, whereby the joint venture will need to continue running to keep still as other competitors emerge, and as existing players double down on their offerings in terms of pricing, promotion and presence. Even so, BetMGM now boasts a 15 per cent market share in the areas in which it operates, including an eye-catching 22 per cent share in the burgeoning iGaming space.”
