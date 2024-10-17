Ladbrokes owner Entain improves guidance after Euro 2024 and NFL boost

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladbrokes and Coral owner said it was boosted by a recovery in its UK and Ireland business, which returned to year-on-year growth “sooner than expected”.

It was boosted by strong betting activity around Euro 2024, with England’s match in the final against Spain the most popular betting event of the period. Entain told shareholders that it also benefited from a raft of NFL fixtures, which bolstered its BetMGM US joint venture. The group said it now had “increased confidence” for the rest of 2024 and expected mid single-digit growth in its online net gaming revenues for the year.

It also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) was set to be towards the “top end” of its £1.04bn to £1.09bn guidance. It came as the company, which also runs Gala Bingo, reported that total net gaming revenues grew by 8 per cent for the three months to September 30.

Betting giant Entain has improved its guidance after stronger-than-expected trading in the latest quarter, boosted by the Euro 2024 football tournament and NFL matches. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Online net gaming revenues, excluding the US, were up 9 per cent as it was boosted by higher volumes. In the UK, net gaming revenues grew by 2 per cent as online trade offset a decrease from its betting shops. The update was the first under new boss Gavin Isaacs, who was appointed as chief executive last month.

Mr Isaacs said: “My first few weeks as CEO of Entain have reaffirmed my view that this is a very good business operating in a highly attractive global industry.

“Entain is already on a path of strategic and operational improvement, with the strong Q3 performance demonstrating the progress achieved so far.

“We are at the beginning of the journey and I’m looking forward to accelerating our progress, leading the business in our next growth chapter and capturing the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Entain’s gamble to conquer overseas markets in addition to its core UK offering is showing signs of paying off, with potentially the largest target of all exhibiting particular promise.

“The US has loosened some of its regulatory grip over recent years, and the addressable market has been estimated to exceed $35bn of revenue, a true pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

"Rival Flutter Entertainment responded to this prospect by moving its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange in May, citing greater potential access to liquidity as well as heightened brand awareness.”

