Lake District: Hospitality group which owns inns in stunning locations in Yorkshire and Cumbria gains backing from HSBC

The Inn Collection Group, which operates pubs with rooms across Northern England and North Wales, is using £125m of HSBC UK funding to increase its portfolio through the acquisition of leisure sites across the country.

The group currently operates premises across Northern England and North Wales, including The Harrogate Inn, The Black Swan, Helmsley, and The Angel Inn, in Bowness.

With the HSBC UK funding, The Inn Collection Group has plans to grow its footprint to more than 40 locations over the next five years.

The Inn Collection Group, a Newcastle-based hospitality group, is rolling out a new expansion strategy across the UK with the support of a nine-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

A spokesman said: “After reporting turnover of £83.9m in 2024, The Inn Collection Group is targeting double digit growth through this five-year plan.”

Joe Bernhoeft, Chief Financial Officer at The Inn Collection Group, said: “Staying true to our roots, we always aim to celebrate traditional British pub culture whilst providing comfort and welcoming spaces across the country.

"We are looking forward to this next stage of company growth as we continue to expand across the UK and provide sites that are warm and full of character,” Mr Bernhoeft added.

Founded in 2013, The Inn Collection Group operates 31 inns.