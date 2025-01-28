Lancasters Bakery in Harrogate has announced it will close after 119 years in business, blaming rising costs as the reason behind the decision.

Harrogate’s oldest bakery, on Cold Bath Road, will permanently close its doors next weekend, having first opened in 1906.

The family-owned business, Lancasters Bakery, announced they will close on Saturday (Feb 1), citing rising business costs and the reduction of business rate relief as the reason.

In a statement they said: “The last couple of years have been very challenging with rising ingredient costs and utility bills, but the Budget increases in employer costs has made the situation even worse.

“Added to all these increases is the reduction in Business Rate Relief for small businesses.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers both wholesale and retail who have supported us for so many years.”

After 119 years of trading, family-owned Lancasters bakery in Harrogate will officially close on Saturday, February 1, blaming rising costs plus tax increases announced in the Budget. (Picture contributed)

The business was founded in 1906 by Harry Lancaster, the grandfather of its present owners.

Harry was unable to find work in the printing industry in Scarborough, so he walked to Harrogate and found a position in a small bakery, close to where Lancaster’s is based today.

There, he met his wife Alice and he decided to open his own bakery, moving to the current site in 1919.

After raising a family of five, the business was passed to his two sons, Jack and Geoffrey, following his death in 1950.

In 1983, Geoffrey’s daughter Mary and her husband John took over, expanding the customer base and modernising the bakery while preserving its traditional craft standards.

The business was most recently run by their daughter Claire.

The post announcing the closure of the business received dozens of comments and shares.

Following the response Mary commented: “John and I have been overwhelmed by all the most lovely messages and posts we have received since our very sad announcement.

“It is a very emotional time for us and our wonderful team to whom we owe so much especially since we have worked less as we got older.