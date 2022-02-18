Thirsk-based Land Rover Defender specialist Twisted unveils its first fully electric vehicle

Bosses said the Twisted EV is the culmination of thousands of hours of development.
The vehicle will be sold internationally, with a number of vehicles currently ordered by Twisted US customers. All vehicles are ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) compliant for London drivers.
Commenting on the launch, Twisted founder Charles Fawcett said: “Twisted has an established reputation as the market leading modifier of Defender and I am excited that we have the ability to future-proof a treasured British icon.
“There is something extremely special about the Twisted EV. It has incredible power yet still the charm of the classic Defender."
Despite the pandemic, Twisted Automotive has continued to grow and develop its product offering.
The business expanded in 2021, opening showrooms in London, in the borough of Kensington, and in Austin, Texas. Further expansion is planned in 2022.