Land that was once home of a Royal palace is up for sale in Selby

The 5.88 acre site is listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

The 5.88 acre site, which is listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, is being marketed by estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley’s specialist agricultural and development division.

The monument, known as Hall Garth, contains a number of earthworks and has been identified as the site of a palace built on land given by King Athelstan to the Archbishop of York.

The listing description states that Athelstan was the first king to have control over the English after overthrowing the Scandinavian Kingdom of York in 927. The land is believed to be the site of a former Bishops’ palace which was used for four centuries by the Archbishops of York as a high-status hunting lodge.

Ian Cox, a director from Dacre, Son & Hartley, who heads up the firm’s agricultural and development team, said: “This productive grass pasture is steeped in local history and is a nationally important site in a good location on the edge of Sherburn in Elmet village.

“It lies to the north of the Parish Church and its size and good access from Sir John’s Lane means we’re already generating strong interest from a range of potential buyers including local farmers and those with equestrian interests. It’s a rare and unique opportunity and anyone interested should contact us now.”

The land is for sale for offers in excess of £70,000.

