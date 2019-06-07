Landmark Grade II Leeds office buildings sold for undisclosed sum

TWO Grade II listed office blocks on Wellington Street in Leeds have been sold to the Westcourt Group for an undisclosed sum.

The buildings, 56 and 58 Wellington Street, cover some 25,000 sq ft of office space between them and are currently tenanted.

Waterloo House, 58 Wellington Place to the Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government and Waterloo House, 56 Wellington Place to Law Firm, Ison Harrison and Blue Apple Training.

The two office blocks front the northern side of Wellington Street between Britannia Street and King Street.

Tim Hodgson, director of Westcourt Group. said: “Wellington Street has seen significant development over recent years, and the location of both 56 and 58 Wellington Street - just two minutes walk from the train station and close to both Wellington Place and the magnificent Central Square - makes them excellent locations to do business.

“There was a great deal of interest from the market in these wonderfully imposing properties, so we are delighted to announce the completion and look forward to working alongside our new tenants. The deal also marks Westcourt’s strong belief in the Leeds office market and our continued passion for acquiring beautiful properties in the city.”

Lyndsay Burns, MD of chartered surveyors and property consultants Harvey Burns & Co, said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with the team at Westcourt, and the completion on 56 and 58 will likely prove another strategically sound long-term investment for the Group.”

Westcourt purchased Kenneth Hodgson House (18 Park Row) a number of years ago.