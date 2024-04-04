The Royal Hotel Whitby in North Yorkshire was sold by Christie & Co on behalf of Coast & Country Hotels.

The 115-room hotel includes sea views and is a five-minute walk from the town’s harbour and Whitby Abbey, which is famously mentioned in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

The historic building features a grand reception hall, a large ballroom for functions and events, a substantial restaurant and dining rooms.

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co who handled the sale, said: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of The Royal hotel in Whitby, which will continue as a hotel for ongoing hospitality use under its new ownership.”

The hotel is one of 33-assets put to market as part of the Coast & Country portfolio.

The portfolio of former Shearings hotels have been run under a management agreement by Bespoke Hotels since 2020 when Specialist Leisure Group, parent company of the Shearings brand, fell into administration in 2020.

Mr Worley added: “The hotels have received very strong interest to date, and a very limited number of these assets remain available, so we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”