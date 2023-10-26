Landmark Yorkshire pub to reopen after 5 years following £650,000 refurb

A landmark West Yorkshire pub that has been closed for more than five years is set to reopen this week following a £650,000 refurbishment.

The investment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new operator Tony Lumb has sought to transform The Black Bull in Midgley from a dilapidated building into a “destination pub”. It will now reopen at 4pm on Friday 27 October.

Mr Lumb said: “The Black Bull looks fantastic; anyone who has seen it can’t believe the transformation. It has been sorely missed over the years, and there’s been lots of interest during the building works. The team is raring to go. We’re excited to be welcoming people back and showing them the changes.”

The 10-week building project has completely redeveloped the pub, restoring the exterior and installing bi-fold doors onto a sixty-seater covered and heated terrace.

The newly refurbished Black Bull at Midgley. Photo by: Dean Atkins Photography

Inside The Black Bull has a new contemporary décor. A new wooden bar and a renovated open truss-ceilinged barn, that forms part of the building, have also been given pride of place.

More than 30 new jobs have been created as part of the refurbishment.

The news comes after earlier this year, Heineken announced that it wll invest £40 million into 570 pubs in its Star Pubs & Bars estate, with over £1.7 million allotted to pubs in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The brand said it planned to upgrade almost a quarter of its pubs in 2023, with 90 jobs expected to be created in the region on the back of the refurbishments.

Speaking on The Black Bull, Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs & Bars’ operations director for Yorkshire, said: “This has been one of the biggest refurbishments we’ve ever carried out in Yorkshire, and we’ve gone all out to reopen in time for the festive season. The investment has paid off, as The Black Bull is beautiful now and set up to thrive for the long term.

“Tony’s plans are spot on and will appeal to all, whether people want a good meal out or to enjoy drinks and socialising in a gorgeous setting. It’s brilliant to see such an iconic pub brought back to life.”

Mr Lumb said he hopes to put The Black Bull “on the map” for its food, which will be homemade using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible.

Already fully booked for Christmas Day, The Black Bull will offer a festive menu of from 1 to 24 December.

Another pub which has benefited from Heineken’s announced investment is The Bankhouse in Pudsey, which had been closed for three years before reopening in February following a £370,000 refurbishment.

The Light Dragoon in Etton, East Yorkshire, is also earmarked for a £239,000 refurbishment, which will redecorate both the external and internal areas of the pub.

Heineken said its spend would focus mainly on local neighbourhood pubs, which make up 70 per cent of the firm’s 2,400 pubs. The company also noted that all significant projects would include measures to boost sustainability and reduce energy bills.