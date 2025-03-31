Landsec completes sale of Lakeside Retail Park for £114m

Commercial property development and investment company Landsec has exchanged contracts for the sale of Lakeside Retail Park in Thurrock for a headline price of £114m.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:42 BST

The purchaser is GTAM Apex Lakeside Bidco Limited. Farran Investments is a minority co-investor in, and asset manager to, the purchaser, Landsec said in a statement issued for investors on Monday.

In a statement, Landsec said: “The disposal is in line with Landsec’s strategic focus on delivering sustainable income and EPS growth, whilst maintaining a strong capital base.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim Treadwell, Head of Retail Portfolio at Landsec said: “In line with our strategy we have continued to recycle capital out of assets where our ability to add further value is limited.

"The sale of Lakeside Retail Park will support our drive to focus our resources on areas where we can deliver an attractive income return and sustainable income growth."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice