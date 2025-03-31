Landsec completes sale of Lakeside Retail Park for £114m
The purchaser is GTAM Apex Lakeside Bidco Limited. Farran Investments is a minority co-investor in, and asset manager to, the purchaser, Landsec said in a statement issued for investors on Monday.
In a statement, Landsec said: “The disposal is in line with Landsec’s strategic focus on delivering sustainable income and EPS growth, whilst maintaining a strong capital base.”
Tim Treadwell, Head of Retail Portfolio at Landsec said: “In line with our strategy we have continued to recycle capital out of assets where our ability to add further value is limited.
"The sale of Lakeside Retail Park will support our drive to focus our resources on areas where we can deliver an attractive income return and sustainable income growth."
