Hull-based Language is Everything celebrates 30 years in business as turnover soars

Language is Everything is celebrating 30 years in business after a period of significant growth. The Hull-based company achieved turnover of £2.1m during its last financial year and plans to increase market share of business customers, particularly those with the potential to expand into overseas markets.

With a team of more than 400 linguists, Language is Everything provides services to the public and private sectors across the UK and Europe.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Carolyn Johnson MBE said: “We want to help businesses to grow, so we’ll be using our services and the expertise we’ve developed over the last three decades to encourage more to look at overseas markets.

Picture caption. From left to right: Luke Goodhand, Aimee Flanagan, Rebecca Hamilton, Lloyd Tidder, Carolyn Burgess, Chelsea Myers and Reece Hanson

“It is fabulous to reach the 30-year milestone in such a strong position. From a personal perspective, the journey has been eventful, and I am very proud of what has been achieved by all involved.

“People have always been at the heart of our priorities, and we differentiate ourselves from some of our more ’automated’ competitors by providing a personal service which has led to us gaining a national reputation for the quality of our work.”

Managing director Lloyd Tidder, who joined as an apprentice seven years ago, said that the demands of the pandemic had proved the company’s resilience and ability to adapt.