Lantern appoints new BDM to facilitate growth plans

Debt management provider Lantern has recruited a new Business Development Manager to aid its growth plans in 2025 and beyond.

Neil Hardman joined the company earlier this month, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the credit industry.

Neil will support Lantern as it continues to scale up servicing operations and expand its client base in the next few years.

He will bolster the existing client facing team, helping to implement new origination strategies and enhance client relationships by working in partnership with creditors.

In his role, Neil will be tasked with expanding the company’s key relationships by ensuring high-quality service delivery.

Neil has an impressive 20-year career within the credit and collections space, most notably as a Head of Client Services (UK) for Phillip & Cohen Associates.

Within this role, Neil was responsible for Managing the UK Client, Audits and farming from the base, within the 12 years the business grew to more than 100 clients, winning exclusivity tenders for big-name brands.

Ian Davies, Lantern Servicing & Partnerships Director, said: “We have big ambitions for the business in 2025 and beyond, and we aim to make a real difference to credit owners and their customers Neils experience in the sector

“Neil is a fantastic addition to our team, and I am excited to see him make his mark with his innovative approach to customer relationship building. We’re confident he will help us roll out our services even further, helping more vulnerable people to tackle their debt and become more financially literate.”

Neil Hardman said: “After more than a decade with my previous employer, I was ready for a new challenge, and Lantern’s impressive ambitions were very attractive. The team is genuinely committed to making a sociological difference, and this is evident in the support they provide every single day.

“Lantern has a growing reputation in the sector, and I want to be part of the next chapter in the company’s history. Building strong client relationships is where I excel, and I’m ready to bring my skills and experience to this new role.”

Lantern provides customer-focused solutions for individuals who are struggling with their financial obligations, supporting them with sustainable repayment options.