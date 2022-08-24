Large Lidl store and 229 apartments to be focal points of Huddersfield regeneration scheme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission has been secured to start work on a project known as Trinity One, on a gateway site in Huddersfield town centre.

The former Kirklees College site occupies around six acres of land close to the ring road. The site is also home to the Grade II listed original Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, which is to be retained.

A spokesman said: “ The dilapidated 1960s college buildings are to be demolished and cleared.”

“As part of the plans, Lidl GB will create a modern, larger store featuring 127 car spaces, alongside 229 new apartments and a headquarters office building. Lidl intends to eventually relocate its existing store on Castlegate, Huddersfield, to offer residents an even greater selection of affordable produce.

"Contractors have been appointed to begin work imminently, starting with the demolition of the non-listed buildings in late summer.”

The statement added: “The opening up and clearance of such an important and prominent site will offer a major boost to the town centre, and the removal of a longstanding eyesore.

“Contracts have been exchanged with Lidl GB, but the office and residential proposals for the balance of the site will be offered to market in September.”

Paul Fox, director of Leeds-based property consultancy, Fox Lloyd Jones is acting as the development manager for private clients.

He said: “It’s a very exciting time now that proposals for this important gateway site are approved and committed, allowing us to expedite the long overdue redevelopment of this key strategic site.”

He added: “The commitment to knock down the outlying and non-listed buildings will really help to present the site in a better light given its visibility and prominence and, in addition to the food store, it presents a great opportunity for a modern town centre living or retirement scheme, alongside other possible uses in the listed building phase.

"These major regeneration schemes take time to deliver, and we are excited to think we are now so close to starting the demolition phase, which will transform the location and further add to the town centre offer and streetscape.”