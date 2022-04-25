Largest hydraulic crane in the world, weighing 365 tonnes, arrives at ABP facility in Immingham

The massive device marks a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports (ABP) and has been supplied by Cooper Specialised Handling Ltd, the UK’s leading independent port equipment supplier.

The crane, model Mantsinen 300M Hybrilift was built by Mantsinen in Finland and has the reach and capacity to serve panamax size vessels and can handle as much as 1500 tonnes per hour – far greater than the rope crane equivalents.

The machine weighs in at 365 tonnes (without attachment) and is diesel powered by an EU stage 5 Volvo 16 litre diesel engine. ABP have opted for an 18.5m curved boom and 14m stick and the machine has a wheeled undercarriage of 6 axles with 4 wheels per axle.

he giant Material Handler Mantsinen 300 machine which has arrived at Immingham Docks....The world’s largest hydraulic crane arrived at the port of Immingham last night after being bought by Associated British Ports....The Mantsinen 300m was bought by ABP last month in a £3 million investment. It was built in Finland before being shipped to Immingham, arriving in the port last night....Pictured is John Waller Assistant Operations Manger ABP Immingham....25 April 2022. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The machine will also come supplied with Mantsinen’s cab riser to enable the operator to position the cab in the optimum position over the hold to gain a direct line of sight. The machine also is supplied with a range of automatic and semi-automatic attachments that also reduce the need for direct labour in the holds thus enhancing safety further than if stevedores were slinging.

Simon Bird, Regional Director for ABP Humber said: “Our investment in buying the world’s largest hydraulic crane shows our commitment to ensuring we have the best plant and equipment on the ports to service our customers' needs. We’re also thrilled to be the first company in Great Britain to have this giant on our port.”

ABP already operate a fleet of smaller Mantsinen machines across its network of 21 ports, but this will be the first 300 in the fleet and the first delivery into England – Cooper’s first being delivered to Belfast Harbour in 2019.

David Cooper, Executive Director of Cooper Specialised Handling said: “ABP have enjoyed high uptime and operational performance with their Mantsinen fleet since 2016, and we are thrilled that ABP have opted for the biggest of them all. It seems quite appropriate that the UK’s largest port by tonnage should invest in a machine that can handle the most tonnage per hour”

The new machine is anticipated to arrive as a complete unit in Immingham in April on a direct shipment from Finland together with two 95ER machines destined for Ipswich.