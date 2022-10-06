Late Leeds businessman's donation gives school new Variety Sunshine Coach

Last week, The Forest School in Knaresborough was presented with a special Variety Sunshine Coach, which was donated by the late Paul Ziff in his memory by his widow Lea.

Mr Ziff was a life-long supporter of Variety, the Children’s Charity.

He became Chairman of the Variety Club Lee ds Committee in 1975 and continued to be an avid contributor and supporter of the charity until his death, aged 84, in 2020.

Sunshine Coach Presentation for the Forest School. Picture: Mickey L.F. Lee mediamixer.co.uk

The Forest School is a Specialist College for Communication and Interaction for 3-16 year olds, 94 per cent of whom have Speech, Language and Communication needs.

The new vehicle is a specially adapted, accessible minibus that will give pupils at The Forest School the opportunity to explore places they would otherwise never visit, experience different learning environments and gain life skills outside of the classroom – all while supporting their physical, social and language development.

Speaking about his donation, Paul’s widow Lea said: "Paul had a lifelong passion to help others, and in particular to champion young people and unlock their full potential, no matter what their circumstances or disabilities. That's why he was so dedicated to working tirelessly for Variety for so many years, having the same aims at heart.

“I chose Forest School to be the recipient of this Sunshine Coach, as Paul himself suffered from severe aphasia for 20 years so we both knew how challenging language and communication impairments can be.

Paul Ziff with King Charles in 1975.

"I really hope this bright new Sunshine Coach will broaden horizons for all the children at Forest School and give them the freedom and opportunity to experience many wonderful educational and recreational days out."

Paul James, co-headteacher at The Forest School, said: "We are extremely grateful to our sponsor and Variety, the Children's Charity for providing a Sunshine Coach.

"A donation such as this means our pupils will benefit for many years to come by having transport to allow them to take part in opportunities such as horse riding, swimming, learning in the community, theatre visits and school residentials."

Over 5,745 Sunshine Coaches have been funded for SEND schools, like The Forest School, and other non-profit organisations working with disabled and disadvantaged children and young people across the UK since Variety began in 1949.

A devoted and passionate supporter of the organisation, Mr Ziff had previously made other generous donations, under his chairmanship of the Leeds Committee together with his supportive team, which included the gifting of a Variety Sunshine Coach to Grafton School in Leeds in 1981 and another to South Lodge School in Leicester two years later.

Along with a team of supportive barkers, Mr Ziff also organised several star-studded events for the charity including the Sportsman of the Year Dinner and the first ever Woman of the Year Awards.

He was even presented with a special Silver Heart Award in 1975 by HRH Prince Charles (now King Charles III) who attended the Variety Club Lunch in Leeds, which helped raise funds for the Children’s Heart Wing Hospital at Killingbeck.

