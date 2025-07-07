Latest tariff threats leave investors bewildered and uncertain for umpteenth time: Richard Hunter

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-farm payrolls breezed past expectations, further vindicating the Federal Reserve’s current policy of keeping its powder dry, while there was equal optimism that the eventual tariff levels would be lighter than had been feared after “Liberation Day” in April.

Over the weekend, however, the waters were muddied once more. Positively, the tariff deadline was extended further to August 1 from the previous July 9, although the accompanying rhetoric threatened to unsettle investors. Additional tariffs and rates which could “boomerang back” to the previously punitive levels were discussed, leaving investors bewildered and uncertain for the umpteenth time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the lack of absolute clarity on trade deals, domestic focus will also be on the upcoming earnings season, where estimates are set against a low bar. The effects of the last three months have been well documented and the reticence of many companies to provide guidance or outlook comments further proof of a vacillating environment. As such, there is the prospect of positive surprises given low expectations and what has largely been an unaffected economy so far at the headline level. Delta Air Lines will report on Thursday, before the banks kick off the season in full force next week.

President Donald Trump salutes as he exits Air Force One to board Marine One, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, July 6, 2025, en route to the White House after spending the weekend in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Asian markets were also bruised by the weekend updates and were largely lower as a result. The fractious relationship between the US and China, which had been showing some signs of warming over recent weeks, is a particular area of concern. In some respects, China appears to have an upper hand in terms of its stranglehold on rare earth materials, but more broadly high tariffs between the world’s two largest economies will also fan out and potentially dampen global trade.

The UK will have domestic concerns of its own this week, with the release of both retail sales and GDP numbers adding further colour to what is becoming an increasingly parlous backdrop. The consumer has so far shown relative resilience although it remains unclear whether this relates to true confidence, as opposed to bringing forward purchases ahead of what could be another round of tax hikes over the coming months as the government makes further efforts to balance its books.

The more domestically focused FTSE250 continues to show some resilience despite these headwinds, not least of which due to some overseas investors circling what is still a comparatively cheap market in terms of valuation. The index is now up by 4.6 per cent this year after shaking off some weakness earlier in the year, while the premier index remains a global outlier with an advance of 7.8 per cent despite a flat opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any gains were largely hamstrung by a mixed production outlook which weighed on Shell, alongside a lower oil price which also dragged BP down. There was some bargain hunting among the banks, particularly those with a more diversified geographical model such as HSBC and Barclays, ahead of what could be a positive set of earnings numbers in the US next week and in the UK at the end of the month.