Located on the twelfth floor of Hyatt Place in Sovereign Square, the bar and restaurant, Azotea, is due to open in March.

Jared Webb, Head Chef at Azotea, said: “This opening is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre. Azotea’s atmospheric rooftop setting is expected to be a jewel in the Leeds crown and the most talked about restaurant opening in 2025.

“With the news of a number of restaurant closures over recent months, a vibrant new rooftop restaurant and bar with authentic Latin cuisine and entertainment is exactly what Leeds needs right now, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Azotea.”

A Latin American rooftop restaurant set to open in Leeds (Photo supplied on behalf of Azotea)