Latin American rooftop restaurant set to open in Leeds
Located on the twelfth floor of Hyatt Place in Sovereign Square, the bar and restaurant, Azotea, is due to open in March.
Jared Webb, Head Chef at Azotea, said: “This opening is sure to be an exciting addition to Leeds city centre. Azotea’s atmospheric rooftop setting is expected to be a jewel in the Leeds crown and the most talked about restaurant opening in 2025.
“With the news of a number of restaurant closures over recent months, a vibrant new rooftop restaurant and bar with authentic Latin cuisine and entertainment is exactly what Leeds needs right now, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Azotea.”
A spokesman said the restaurant will take inspiration from 33 countries across Latin America, “from the street food of Mexico to the vibrant lifestyle of Brazil”. It will include an indoor restaurant and two outdoor terraces.
