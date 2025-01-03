Laura Ashley acquired by US-based Marquee Brands for undisclosed sum

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US group, which runs 17 brands, said it has bought the business from investment firm Gordon Brothers for an undisclosed amount.

Marquee Brands said it plans to “unlock the future potential” of the well-known British business with plans for new products and collaborations. Laura Ashley, which was founded in 1953, will retain its UK-based team as part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal comes almost five years after Laura Ashley tumbled into administration at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The retailer shut its 70 stores for good as a result and axed hundreds of jobs.

Laura Ashley has been snapped up by Marquee Brands, the US owner of Ben Sherman. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

A year later, it relaunched on UK high streets through a partnership with Next to sell its homeware and furnishings.

The acquisition will mark a key part in Marquee Brand’s expansion strategy, giving the group a European headquarters in London for the first time.

Heath Golden, chief executive officer of Marquee Brands, said: “Laura Ashley’s licensed business model and robust group of high-quality partners makes the brand a seamless addition to Marquee Brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are excited to harness the strong affinity for this iconic brand and drive expansion across new platforms and partnerships.

“With the existing UK team in place, we are primed and ready to leverage Laura Ashley’s seven-decade legacy to unlock its future potential as a full lifestyle brand innovating new products and categories, offering unique collaborations and engaging multi-generational audiences in key markets worldwide.”

Tobias Nanda, head of brands at Gordon Brothers, said: “As a firm that actively invests in and revitalises iconic brands like Laura Ashley, we acquired the British heritage brand out of insolvency in 2020 and built a flexible, scalable licensing business and a global e-commerce presence over the last four years.

“We could not be prouder of Laura Ashley’s growth under Carolyn D’Angelo’s leadership, the former president of Laura Ashley, and know the brand is in the right hands for continued global growth under Marquee Brands’ leadership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand is named after the businesswomen Laura Ashley who founded the company in the 1950s after seeing a Women’s Institute display of traditional handicrafts.

Supported by her husband Bernard, she began printing fabrics from their kitchen table in London. They went on to design pinafores, wallpaper and upholstery.

Marquee Brands, which was established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, is a brand owner, licensor, marketer and media company.

Marquee's brand portfolio is organised into three “verticals”: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad