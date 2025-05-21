Laura Greenwood Therapy celebrates double win at GHP Mental Health Awards 2025

Huddersfield-based ‘Laura Greenwood Therapy’ is proud to announce its remarkable success at the prestigious GHP Mental Health Awards 2025, taking home not one, but two major accolades: Best Specialist Psychotherapy & Wellbeing Clinic 2025 – Northern England Mental Health Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 – Northern England

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards recognise outstanding contributions to the mental health sector and shine a light on innovators and trailblazers making a lasting impact. With a mission rooted in authenticity, compassion, and progress, Laura Greenwood Therapy is known for its holistic, client-centred approach and commitment to meaningful change in the lives of individuals and communities.

Laura Greenwood Therapy, a Psychotherapy & Wellbeing Clinic specialising in Parental & Family Mental Health for individuals and businesses, was established in 2022 when Laura left the NHS and pursued her mission to change how we value and support parents in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, she has grown her team of Accredited professionals and has empowered over 1,000 people to overcome mental health difficulties and step into their true selves, through individual and group therapy, and psychoeducational talks.

Laura Greenwood Celebrates

Founder Laura Greenwood expressed heartfelt pride in the achievement:

"I’m absolutely buzzing and incredibly proud – both personally and for our team. These awards reflect the dedication, heart, and hard work that we pour into our practice every single day. It feels deeply meaningful to be recognised in this way, especially by a platform like GHP that celebrates those pushing the boundaries in mental health."

Laura added: "While I remain grounded and humble about the journey still ahead, I also refuse to be modest about this moment. Modesty doesn’t change the world, but ownership of your gifts and courage to use them does. I wholeheartedly own these achievements. We have worked hard for them!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The GHP Mental Health Awards celebrate the individuals and organisations driving transformation across the mental health landscape – from innovative therapies and clinics to forward-thinking entrepreneurs committed to changing the narrative around mental wellbeing.

Laura Greenwood