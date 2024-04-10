Law firm Addleshaw Goddard set to open new office in Madrid
A presence in Spain, the European Union's fourth largest economy, brings the total number of Addleshaw Goddard offices globally to 19, including eight in continental Europe and Ireland.
The firm will enter the Spanish market with a 13 partner office in May, bringing over 60 lawyers from King & Wood Mallesons (KWM).
Roberto Pomares, KWM Spain managing partner, said: "Joining Addleshaw Goddard is a fantastic opportunity to join a like-minded business which shares our passion for bringing really imaginative approaches to the delivery of legal services.
"In combination with Addleshaw Goddard, we will be able to better meet the needs of clients and compete more effectively across local and international markets. We celebrate our 25th anniversary this year and look forward to continuing to grow our business with Addleshaw Goddard, delivering market-leading advice to our clients."
The opening of a Madrid office follows the opening of Addleshaw Goddard’s Berlin office in January 2024, one of four German offices opened by the firm since 2019.
Since 2021, the firm has also opened European offices in Paris, Dublin and Luxembourg, in addition to opening an office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in 2024.
The firm also recently hired a four partner energy team in Berlin from EY, as well as announcing the expansion of its EMEA Funds practice.
Andrew Johnston, Addleshaw Goddard managing partner elect, said: "Our clients increasingly want integrated cross-border legal advice. As a result we are continuing the expansion of our European footprint with the addition of this well-established Spanish practice which brings market leading positions in Funds, PE and Energy.
"Opening an office in Spain will enable us to provide a full-service offering in another key European jurisdiction and we look forward to sharing the benefits with new and existing clients.
"This is an exciting moment for both firms. There's an obvious strategic and cultural fit together with a shared commitment to finding the most effective ways of delivering the biggest business impact to clients of all sizes in Spain, Europe and beyond. They are a strong addition to our business and we are delighted the team in Madrid have chosen to join us."
