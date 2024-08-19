The firm, which employs more than 700 people in Leeds, has announced revenues of £496m for the past financial year, representing growth of 12 per cent.

Andrew Johnston, Addleshaw Goddard Managing Partner, said: "These results show us continuing our positive trajectory with higher revenues, improved profitability and strong cash position.

"We saw growing client demand across a number of service lines, particularly in areas we have been investing in such as Funds, Restructuring, Global Investigations and Financial Services. Our teams across the UK and Ireland, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Asia worked incredibly hard to deliver another strong year.”

Lucy Sturrock, Head of Leeds Office at Addleshaw Goddard, said: "This has been another very strong year for Addleshaw Goddard in all of our markets, not least in Yorkshire from where our teams service clients regionally, nationally and internationally." (Photo supplied by Addleshaw Goddard)

He added: “AG's continued momentum and strong balance sheet places us well to invest further in key markets, practice areas and sectors globally.

"The diversified nature of our business, coupled with our international expansion and other strategic investments means we are better placed than ever to support and service clients wherever they are doing business."