Law firm Brabners makes its first Yorkshire move with Leeds city centre office

The move to Leeds will facilitate the creation of a full-service Yorkshire team as the firm continues to invest in its future, having grown turnover by more than 30 per cent since the launch of its new strategy in 2017.

With the office opening planned in a few months’ time, the firm’s launch in the market takes immediate effect with former Shulmans corporate partner Marcus Armstrong joining today.

Mr Armstrong’s arrival will be swiftly followed by other partner hires across a range of disciplines. He joins from Knights following its acquisition of Shulmans in 2020.

Robert White, left chief executive of Brabners, and managing partner Nik White.

The office opening represents Brabners’ third major real estate investment in the past 12 months, after the firm recently relocated its Lancashire office to Walton Summit. It will also open its new 20,000 sq ft office at Manchester’s Barbirolli Square this summer.

Robert White, chief executive at Brabners, said: “Our entry into the Leeds market marks a significant milestone for our firm and follows five years of consecutive growth.

“We are looking forward to building our presence in the market over the coming years and to playing our part as an integral member of the Yorkshire business community.

“This latest move for our firm represents an important step-change for the business. It complements our existing locations in Liverpool, Manchester and Lancashire; strengthens our presence in the North; and ultimately extends our reach, allowing us to continue to support a diverse range of regional and national clients.”