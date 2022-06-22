Law firm Brabners to open new Leeds office at One City Square as it hires new partners

The firm, which is due to open its fourth UK office in Leeds this summer, will occupy the first floor of One City Square, joining Deloitte, LDC and Schroders at the city centre development.

A spokesman said: “Brabners has moved swiftly to build its presence in Yorkshire, with Marcus Armstrong now being joined by fellow corporate partner Chris Peace and real estate partners Edwina Hewson and Kieran Wilkinson. All four partners have joined the firm from Knights, having previously been part of the Shulmans team acquired by Knights in 2020.”

Robert White, CEO at Brabners, said: “Our launch into Leeds marked a significant milestone for our firm and follows five years of consecutive growth. Our investment in One City Square has a significant role to play in our future in Yorkshire and is consistent with our objective to build our presence in the market and play our part as an integral member of the Yorkshire business community.

The law firm Brabners has revealed the location of its new Leeds office and announced the appointment of three partners as it aims to become a major force in the Yorkshire legal market.

“It is also in keeping with our recent investments in Manchester and Lancashire, and will provide an agile, collaborative and best-in-class environment to support clients, colleagues and the broader business community from across the region.”

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, added: “The arrival of Chris, Eddie and Kieran, hot on the heels of Marcus, gives us a real sense of momentum as we look to quickly establish a team to match our existing full-service offering which supports a broad range of commercial and private clients. All come with significant pedigree and will no doubt pave the way for further additions which we will be announcing in the coming months.”