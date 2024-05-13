Law firm celebrates double-figure series of promotions

Leading Sheffield City Region law firm, Taylor Emmet, has announced a series of 18 promotions across their award-winning offices in Sheffield, Rotherham and Derbyshire.

Starting the impressive list of promotions is Amy Harris, who has been promoted to the position of Senior Associate and Head of Property Litigation in the Dispute Resolution Department. Recognised for her strategic thinking, Amy will now oversee all property litigation matters and lead the team with her expertise.

In addition, Oliver Simpson of the Private Client Department and Tasmin White of the Clinical Negligence Department have been promoted to the position of Salaried Partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has also announced the appointment of four Senior Associates, seven Associates, three Senior Supports and one Paralegal.

From left: Amy Harris, Oliver Simpson and Tasmin White.

The promotions are a part of Taylor Emmet's Talent Enhancement Programme which helps individuals achieve their aspirations, thereby supporting the future growth and development of Taylor Emmet.

HR Director at Taylor Emmet, Sharna Poxon said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth and achievements of all our team members, who consistently go beyond expectations in their commitment to our clients.

"I take pride in knowing that our workplace culture at Taylor Emmet is designed to foster growth and acknowledge that their success is our success. We continue to invest in our people, nurturing their talents, and creating opportunities for career progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 12 months the firm has welcomed 44 new people to the team, increasing their staff count to 263 as of April 2024. Through recognising and rewarding exceptional talent, the Taylor Emmet group has maintained an attrition rate of only 15%, which is below the UK average of 17%.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "At Taylor Emmet, we believe in fostering an environment where talent can thrive and be recognised. These promotions reflect the exceptional talent and commitment within our team.

“Each of these individuals have played a significant role in the growth and success of Taylor Emmet. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions in their new roles.”