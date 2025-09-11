Law firm Gordons announces seven new trainees and apprentice solicitors
Of the trainee solicitors, Charlotte Bramall, Isobel Pryor and Gabriela Maclean are starting their legal careers with the firm.
Tia Kirkland was already a paralegal at Gordons, whilst Hannah Cottrell returns to the firm for her training contract having previously been a paralegal.
The trainees will each undertake four six-month seats which will see them involved across a variety of Gordons specialist service areas. During this time, they will develop the combination of legal and client relationship skills that are distinct to the way Gordons operates.
Amira Kun and Isaac Breckons have joined the firm’s pioneering, multiple award-winning apprenticeship scheme.
Gordons Law Apprenticeship was the first of its kind in the UK legal sector when it was launched in 2011 to enable greater social mobility within the profession.
During their apprenticeships, the firm will provide Amira and Isaac with hands-on experience combined with academic study, as well as paying their salaries and course fees.
Welcoming the new trainees and apprentices to the firm, Gordons’ managing partner, Victoria Davey, said: “Our seven new trainees and apprentices demonstrated academic excellence, as well as engaging personalities and positive attitudes, all of which will play a key role in them becoming trusted advisers.
“We look forward to supporting our new colleagues to develop as people, realise their potential and become excellent lawyers who contribute to Gordons’, and our clients’, continued success.”
Employing 170 people, Gordons has its head office in Leeds. The firm’s clients include retailers AO, Iceland Foods, Morrisons, Ocado Retail and Wren Kitchens as well as drinks company Molson Coors and parcel delivery business Evri.